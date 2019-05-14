Mayor cancels City Hall meeting after being left out of agenda planning

Georgetown’s Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has cancelled the council’s fortnightly statutory meeting, after he was unable to peruse and approve the meeting’s agenda.
Councillors were informed of the cancellation on Sunday via a message he posted in the Councillors’ WhatsApp group.
In the message, Narine informed them that he was not in receipt of the meeting’s agenda and as a result, there would be no statutory meeting…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments