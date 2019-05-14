Still no action by police on SOCU audit

Weeks after a Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) audit was completed and the findings and recommendations handed over to Police Commissioner Leslie James, action is yet to be taken.

Up to press time yesterday there was no word of the commencement of a fraud investigation. Head of the unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sidney James and his secretary, who auditors recommended be transferred immediately are still on the job.

Observers are questioning the inaction of the Commissioner, who ordered the audit back in February and warned that this could further damage the unit’s credibility.

Stabroek News was previously told that the SOCU’s head’s contract expires later this year and it is unlikely to be renewed. It appears as though those in authority want to wait out this period. However, sources say that this will be “a slap in the face” as the audit made serious conclusions.

According to information gleaned by Stabroek News, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Audit Department during its investigation, uncovered serious irregularities, including the falsification of records. The auditors found invoices from several business places that were duplicated or tampered with, fraudulent double entries, and false entries.