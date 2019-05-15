Guyana News

Boatmen beaten and robbed on Essequibo River

Two men who work as boat operators were  beaten and robbed on Thursday on the Essequibo River by three masked men.

Stabroek News was told that the victims, Rasheed Rafeek 27, a speed boat operator of Lot 91 Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, and Premnauth Sookram, 37, a labourer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, were hospitalised as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack. The men however, have since been discharged from hospital.

Police Commander of ‘G’ Division, Khali Pareshram, yesterday noted that police in his division are investigating a robbery under arms. He explained that one person was arrested and questioned but was later released…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

House passes amendments to allow small businesses to access 20% of state contracts

By

Businessman admits to killing wife

By

Bill passed to allow call centres to record calls

By

Comments

Trending