Boatmen beaten and robbed on Essequibo River

Two men who work as boat operators were beaten and robbed on Thursday on the Essequibo River by three masked men.

Stabroek News was told that the victims, Rasheed Rafeek 27, a speed boat operator of Lot 91 Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, and Premnauth Sookram, 37, a labourer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, were hospitalised as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack. The men however, have since been discharged from hospital.

Police Commander of ‘G’ Division, Khali Pareshram, yesterday noted that police in his division are investigating a robbery under arms. He explained that one person was arrested and questioned but was later released…..