Composer Clift Semple acquitted on rape charge

Clift Semple, composer of the local version of the song “London Bridge is Falling Down,” which he directed at self-proclaimed pope, Philbert London, who in 2016 became embattled in a sex scandal, had himself been embroiled in sex allegations dating back to that very year.

Semple had for the past several days, been facing trial before a judge and jury at the Georgetown Sexual Offences Court on an indictment which alleged that on August 9th of 2016, he raped an 18-year-old female.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him at the commencement of his trial last week…..