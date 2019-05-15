Guyana News

Composer Clift Semple acquitted on rape charge

Clift Semple

Clift Semple, composer of the local version of the song “London Bridge is Falling Down,” which he directed at self-proclaimed pope, Philbert London, who in 2016 became embattled in a sex scandal, had himself been embroiled in sex allegations dating back to that very year.

Semple had for the past several days, been facing trial before a judge and jury at the Georgetown Sexual Offences Court on an indictment which alleged that on August 9th of 2016, he raped an 18-year-old female.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him at the commencement of his trial last week…..

