Changes to permanent secretaries imminent – Granger

President David Granger yesterday said that government will soon be announcing changes at the level of permanent secretaries.
He made this disclosure shortly after accepting the Letters of Credence from new Suriname Ambassador to Guyana, Ebu Rohno Jones, but did not go into much details. Granger informed that an announcement will be forthcoming by the end of the month or at the beginning of June…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments