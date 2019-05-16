Guyana News

Changes to permanent secretaries imminent – Granger

President David Granger yesterday said that government will soon be announcing changes at the level of permanent secretaries.

He made this disclosure shortly after accepting the Letters of Credence from new Suriname Ambassador to Guyana, Ebu Rohno Jones, but did not go into much details. Granger informed that an announcement will be forthcoming by the end of the month or at the beginning of June…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

House passes amendments to allow small businesses to access 20% of state contracts

By

Businessman admits to killing wife

By

Bill passed to allow call centres to record calls

By

Comments

Trending