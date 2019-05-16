Decision likely in cricket bat murder trial tomorrow

Johnathan Budhan is likely to know his fate tomorrow afternoon after a jury deliberates on the case against him for the alleged murder of Deonarine Manbodh whom he does not deny hitting with a cricket bat, contending he acted in self defence.

Particulars of the charge against Budhan are that on October 25th, 2016, he murdered Manbodh at Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

Professing his innocence at the close of the prosecution’s case against him yesterday, Budhan in his brief address to the court in unsworn testimony from the prisoner’s dock said, “your Honour, I’m innocent of this charge.”

He told Justice Navindra Singh and the 12-member jury hearing his case at the High Court in Georgetown, that he would be standing by whatever was in the statement he had given to the police…..