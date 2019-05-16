Gov’t seeking $3.4B for elections

Government is seeking $3.4 billion for the holding of general and regional elections and tabled a supplementary paper to this effect in the National Assembly yesterday.

Stabroek News understands that the paper will be debated at the next sitting on May 23rd. It is likely to be passed as the opposition PPP/C has said that it would not be returning to the House until the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) rules on the validity of the December 21st no-confidence motion against the government. The opposition party was absent from yesterday’s sitting.

Government is seeking $3,314,152,155 for current and $182,344,000 for capital expenditures for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)…..