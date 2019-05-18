Graham’s Hall Primary student tops math quiz

Six pupils from six primary schools participated in this year’s finals of the Georgetown Math Quiz for Primary Schools, with Dave Chowtie of Graham’s Hall Primary emerging victorious after more than two hours of solving math problems.

The quiz was held at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development located at Kingston, Georgetown. The pupils were scored based on their performance in three segments; knowledge, algorithms and reasoning.

Chowtie was closely followed by Kyra Adams of West Ruimveldt Primary, Akeem Fowler of Stella Maris, Mikaeel Nedd of St Ambrose, Kyle Melville of North Georgetown and Jaden La Rose of Winfer Gardens respectively. As it related to the three segments, Fowler emerged winner of the reasoning category, Melville the winner of algorithm category and Chowtie along with Adams gained top spots in the knowledge category…..