More than 1000 to benefit from Green economy training in Canada scheme

Some 1,080 persons are set to benefit from capacity building training in a variety of areas when the Skills to Access the Green Eco-nomy (SAGE) programme is implemented in Guyana.

A Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) release stated that the group, which is equally divided between males and females, is comprised of adolescent girls, women, youths and the vulnerable populations, including indigenous communities. They will be direct beneficiaries of training in the areas of water and coastal management, eco-tourism, agriculture and construction.

The SAGE programme, which is funded by the Government of Canada, was developed in 2019 and concludes in 2024. Its objective is to create a high quality labour force, through the support of a demand-driven technical and vocational education and training (TVET), with the need to develop key careers for the introduction of climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives across Guyana, Belize, Dominica, Grena-da, Jamaica and St. Lucia. The programme aims to see its target audience become more competitive and adapt to climate change…..