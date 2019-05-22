Guyana News

ExxonMobil contributes over $10M to Waramuri Village ground repair

Two teams compete in a game of volleyball after the commissioning ceremony

The recreational ground in Waramuri Village, Region One was on Saturday commissioned, following an upgrade to the facility made possible by over $10 million in funding from ExxonMobil.

A release from the company yesterday said that the refurbishment was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Silver Sands Sports Club in Waramuri Village, and took place over the course of two years. Exxon’s contributions to the project amounted to over 10 million at its conclusion…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man shot dead in East La Penitence was suspect in moneychanger murder

By
Integrity Commission seeking investigators

Integrity Commission seeking investigators

By

Duo charged jointly with taxi driver’s murder

By

Comments

Trending