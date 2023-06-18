Bartica, Waramuri are ExxonMobil U14 champs

Bartica and Waramuri won the boys and girls ExxonMobil U14 football championships respectively following lopsided victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Bartica crushed Waramuri 4-0 to clinch the boys division. The contest was effectively over at the end of the first half as Bartica raced to a 3-0 advantage.

Jadiel Yaw opened the scoring in the third minute with a flat shot into the lower right corner. Travin Benjamin doubled the lead in the 20th minute, lashing his effort from outside the penalty area into the left corner.