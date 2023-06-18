Britton qualifies for Pan Am Games singles competition

Guyana’s Shemar Britton played superbly yesterday to qualify for the Pan American Games singles competition later this year.
Contesting the semi-finals of the special singles qualification event in Lima, Peru, yesterday against Colombian Julian Ramos, Britton held his nerve when it mattered most, whilst Ramos lost his in a tense seventh game which Britton won 11-9 to book his place among the best Pan Am TT players who will contest the October 29 to November 5 Games in Santiago, Chile later this year.