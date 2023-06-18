Sports

Britton qualifies for Pan Am Games singles competition

Shemar Britton
Guyana’s Shemar Britton played superbly yesterday to qualify for the Pan American Games singles competition later this year.

Contesting the semi-finals of the special singles qualification event in Lima,  Peru, yesterday against Colombian Julian Ramos, Britton held his nerve when it mattered most, whilst Ramos lost his in a tense seventh game which Britton won  11-9 to book his place among the best Pan Am TT players who will contest the October 29 to November 5 Games in Santiago, Chile later this year.

