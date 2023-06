After losing at the first hurdle on Thursday’s day one of the Special singles qualification event in Lima, Peru, Guyana’s Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edghill rebounded in fine style to advance to day’s semifinals.

On Thursday, top seed Edghill was defeated 4-3 by Peru’s Maria Maldonado after being up 3-1 in games.

She, however, lost the next three games allowing Maldonado to go on and reach the final along with Trinidad and Tobago’s Rheann Chung and book the spots for the games.