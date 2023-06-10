ExxonMobil U14 quarterfinals on today

The quarterfinals of the ExxonMobil boys and girls U14 football championships will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the girls quarterfinal encounters, Tucville will oppose Ann’s Grove and Marian Academy will battle President’s College from 12:00hrs, whilst Charlestown will engage Waramuri and Bartica Secondary will oppose New Central High at 13:00hrs.

In the boys quarterfinal fixtures, Bush Lot will match skills with Chase Academy and Waramuri will take aim at Patentia from 14:00hrs, while Wismar/Christianburg will face off against Bartica Secondary and Westminster will tackle New Central at 15:00hrs.