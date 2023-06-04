Christianburg/Wismar through to quarterfinals

Christianburg/Wismar, Bartica, Chase Academy, and Waramuri were amongst the teams to seal quarterfinal berths in the boy’s division, following round of 16 victories in the ExxonMobil Secondary Schools U14 Football Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue yesterday.
Christianburg/Wismar downed Dora 2-0 compliments of a Pharez Noble double in the 22nd and 23rd minute. On the other hand, Bartica edged Mackenzie High 1-0. Riley Tracey found the back of the net in the 39th minute.