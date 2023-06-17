Waramuri attempts to capture historic double

Waramuri will attempt to create history today in the ExxonMobil U14

Football Championship when they battle Bartica and President’s College in the boys and girls’ division final at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. In the girls final, Waramuri will oppose President’s College at 15:00hrs. The Waramuri outfit will then battle Bartica in the boys final at 16:00hrs.

In the girls third-place playoff, Tucville will oppose. Bartica at 13:00hrs whilst Bush Lot will engage New Central from 14:00hrs in the boys third-place encounter. The winner of either division will receive $300,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will pocket $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000 respectively towards a school initiative. On the individual side, prizes will also be awarded to the Highest

Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, and Most Valuable Player. Uniforms will be provided to the quarterfinalists in each section. The event is being played under the motto of a ‘Litter Free Environment’ while denouncing the ‘Violence against Teachers’ will serve as the secondary maxim.