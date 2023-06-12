Sports

Waramuri, President’s College in finals showdown

President’s College scorer Kimora Edwards
President’s College scorer Kimora Edwards
By

Waramuri will oppose President’s College in the girls division finale whilst Bartica will battle Waramuri in the boys championship match, following respective semi-final wins in the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the girls semi-final section, Waramuri defeated Bartica 3-1. Jada La Cruz bagged a double in the fourth and sixth minute, whilst Mnemosyne Peters netted in the 32nd minute. For Bartica, Nikiesha Persaud netted in the 29th minute.

Trending