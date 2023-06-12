Waramuri, President’s College in finals showdown

Waramuri will oppose President’s College in the girls division finale whilst Bartica will battle Waramuri in the boys championship match, following respective semi-final wins in the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In the girls semi-final section, Waramuri defeated Bartica 3-1. Jada La Cruz bagged a double in the fourth and sixth minute, whilst Mnemosyne Peters netted in the 32nd minute. For Bartica, Nikiesha Persaud netted in the 29th minute.