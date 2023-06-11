Waramuri, Bartica through to semis

Waramuri and Bartica secured berths in today’s semi-final round in both the boys and girls’ divisions following respective quarterfinal wins yesterday in the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In the girls division, Waramuri mauled Charlestown 13-0. Aaliyah Henry recorded a helmet trick in the 11th, 26th, 30th, and 38th minute whilst Mechelle Williams tallied a hat-trick in the 15th, 18th, and 35th minute and Mnemosyne Peters bagged a double in the 24th and 43rd minute. Supporting with goals in the second, 40th, and 46th minute respectively were Jada La Cruz, Tiffany Cozier and Sowanna Booker. Adding to the score in the 33rd minute was an own goal.