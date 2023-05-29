Lopsided wins for Waramuri girls, Bartica boys teams

Waramuri and Bartica recorded lopsided wins in the girls and boys’ divisions respectively when the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championships continued yesterday at the National Insurance Scheme ground, Carifesta Avenue. In the girls section, Waramuri dismantled New Campbellville 13-0. Mechelle Williams tallied six strikes in the second, 10th, 12th, 14th, 17th, and 28th minute whilst Allia Henry recorded a helmet trick in the 8th, 23rd, 25th, and 38th minute. Adding a double was Mnemasyne Peters in the fourth and 16th minute whilst Brenita Marks netted in the 34th minute.
Similarly, Bartica crushed Institute of Academic Excellence 4-0. The quartet of Arianna Joseph, Candacy Robinson, Mia Peters, and Nikesh Persaud scored in the sixth, eighth, 17th, and 38th minute respectively.