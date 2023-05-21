ExxonMobil U14 c/ships commence with wins for Bartica, St. Cuthbert’s Mission

St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Bartica recorded wins in the boys division whilst Waramuri and Westminster clinched victories in the girls section of the ExxonMobil U14 football championship yesterday at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In the boys’ pool, St. Cuthbert’s Mission crushed New Central High 4-1. Peter Khan bagged a double in the second and fourth minute whilst Trevor Gordon netted in the 13th and 14th minute. For the losing team, Rawl Oselmo scored in the 40th minute.