Tianna Springer, Ezekiel Newton and Jaheel Cornette are all into the finals of their 200m events after excelling in their heats yesterday at the ongoing South American Athletics U-20 Championships in Colombia.

Newton, won his heat in a personal best 21.10s to clinch a finals berth while Cornette (21.39s) also ran a personal best, finishing third in his heat.

Springer finished second in her heat in 24.07s to book her place in today’s final.