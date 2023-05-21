GAPLF to stage Intermediate/ Masters C/ships Sunday

Gladiators get ready, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is set to host its annual Intermediate/Masters Championships Sunday at the Chase Academy.

According to a release, the championship will be a treat for both athletes and fans since it will bring together well-trained lifters and create a euphoric atmosphere for supporters present.

The release also stated that the event will also provide the necessary mark from which the lifters will gauge their progress before the flagship National Seniors Championship.