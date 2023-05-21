Golden Jaguars to play Ethiopia in July

The Golden Jaguars senior men’s football team will play Ethiopia in an International friendly encounter on July 8th in Philadelphia, United States of America.

This is according to a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The fixture, which will be the first ever meeting between Guyana and an African nation, will be held at the Subaru Park.

GFF President Wayne Forde said, “The Guyana Football Federation is the oldest federation in Concacaf. We became a federation in 1902 and are now 121 years old and among the oldest football federations on the planet. In all of these years, July 8th, 2023 will be the very first time our senior men’s team will face an African nation. This is truly an amazing opportunity to punctuate a proud and historic moment in the storied history of our nation’s football. The game will be played on the heels of our beloved Golden Gold Cup qualification fixtures, so we are all confident of a solid performance of our boys.”