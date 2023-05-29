 GAPLF stages Intermediate competition

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) staged its Intermediate and Masters’ Championship yesterday at Chase’s Academy.
During the event which attracted 24 lifters, several national records were broken.
There was also guest lifting by senior strongmen and a fund raising Bar-B-Que at the Parade Street venue.
The event was sponsored by Fitness Express, Space Gym 2.0 and the Trophy Stall. The full details of the statutory event of the federation will be published in the next edition of the Stabroek News.