Exhilarating finals anticipated for tomorrow’s ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship

With all the systems currently being implemented, Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca stated that he anticipates an exciting climax to the ExxonMobil U14 Boy’s and Girl’s Football Championship, which is scheduled to conclude tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday at the Brandsville Hotel in Prashad Nagar, Mendonca disclosed that all systems are being formulated for the staging of the final by the organization’s staff and that he expects a thrilling final in both divisions.