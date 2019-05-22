Guyana News

Guyana set for undersea surveying

…after UK donates $68M in sonar equipment

British High Commissioner Greg Quinn (second from left) hands over the Sonar Equipment to MARAD’s Director General, Claudette Rogers. They are flanked by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Trevor Benn (left) and Lead Trainer, Ian Davies (right).

Sixty-eight million dollars’ worth of sonar equipment was yesterday handed over to the Government  by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office, and within the next three weeks, Guyana will be able to undertake undersea surveying and mapping activities.

The donation of the equipment, which includes a multi-beam echo sounder, tide gauge, sound velocity profiler and accompanying equipment, was done through the Commonwealth Marine Economies (CME) programme. The equipment will be installed on the MT Aruka.

At the handing over ceremony hosted at the Transport and Habours Department Boat House, Greg Quinn, British High Commissioner, said the new equipment will enable fishermen and mariners to have a better understanding of Guyana’s ocean floor, since much of it is unknown and unmapped…..

