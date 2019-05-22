Man gets $30,000 bail on 4g cocaine possession charge

Mark Herbert was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $30,000 by a city court, after he denied being in possession of four grammes of cocaine.

Herbert, 44, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was read a charge stating that on Wednesday, May 15, he was in possession of four grammes of the illegal drug.

Herbert, who is a minibus conductor, claims he was given a parcel containing the illicit drug and told that it belonged to him. The father of six pleaded not guilty to ownership of the four grammes of cocaine, to which he was granted bail in the amount of $30,000 by the Magistrate, Leron Daly.

He is set to return to court on June 14.