Guyana News

Court to rule in matter of Trinidad national accused of faking kidnapping

Sawak Maraj

A city magistrate is expected to make a ruling in the matter against Trinidad and Tobago national, Sawak Maraj, who was charged last year with faking his own kidnapping and conspiring with others to secure a ransom.

Maraj is currently on trial before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

During yesterday’s court hearing, police prosecutor Dominic Bess presented to the court written submissions in relation to the matters.

Subsequently, the matters were adjourned until June 28.

The first charge against Maraj alleges that on October 27, 2017, at Georgetown, he knowingly gave false information to the police that he had been kidnapped and that his abductor requested US$700,000.

It was further alleged that on the same date, at the Madewini Resort, he conspired with other persons to commit a felony by knowingly assisting in a negotiation to obtain the ransom.

 

Girl run over by car on Railway Embankment

