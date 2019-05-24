Jagdeo heaps scorn on Patterson’s US$9,000 explanation

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday express-ed dissatisfaction with the explanation given by Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson about the US$9000 reimbursement into his private account for a 2017 China trip and questioned why the money was not handed directly to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).
During a press conference held yesterday Jagdeo admitted that people have been leaking information to the party
The former president said that he knows if cabinet approves a trip it is paid for by the Ministry of Finance. “Why go to MARAD?” he questioned before asking why MARAD was not reimbursed directly…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments