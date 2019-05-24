Jagdeo heaps scorn on Patterson’s US$9,000 explanation

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday express-ed dissatisfaction with the explanation given by Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson about the US$9000 reimbursement into his private account for a 2017 China trip and questioned why the money was not handed directly to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

During a press conference held yesterday Jagdeo admitted that people have been leaking information to the party

The former president said that he knows if cabinet approves a trip it is paid for by the Ministry of Finance. “Why go to MARAD?” he questioned before asking why MARAD was not reimbursed directly…..