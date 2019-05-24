Money-laundering conviction against Superbet principal requires AML/CFT audit – Gaming Authority

Denying that it is deliberately stalling the licensing process for sport betting service, Superbet, the Gaming Authority on Wednesday said that the money laundering conviction against one of the company’s principals has resulted in the need for an AML/CFT audit.

The authority did not identify the person but indicated that as a result of this information the issuance of a good standing certificate has been put on hold. The audit is expected to be completed by July 31st and the report submitted. The outcome of the audit will determine whether the certificate will be issued. Without it Superbet will be unable to get the licence it needs to operate from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The authority’s comments come on the heels of a letter from Bank of Baroda (Guyana) Inc threatening to suspend all business relations unless the licence is produced by May 31. Days earlier General Manager Shrikant Kisoensingh was grilled by police about the legality of the operations…..