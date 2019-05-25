Guyana News

Miner killed, body dumped in latrine at Tassawini Landing -two arrested

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old miner was on Wednesday discovered in a latrine at Tassawini Landing, North West District, days after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by three men during a confrontation.

Dead is Darvin David.

The crime is said to have been  committed last Friday by three men, two of whom have since been arrested by the police…..

