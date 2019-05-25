Miner killed, body dumped in latrine at Tassawini Landing -two arrested

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old miner was on Wednesday discovered in a latrine at Tassawini Landing, North West District, days after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by three men during a confrontation.
Dead is Darvin David.
The crime is said to have been committed last Friday by three men, two of whom have since been arrested by the police…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments