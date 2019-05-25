Guyana News

Some areas in city flooded after heavy rain

Overflowing drains and the street covered with water in East Ruimveldt yesterday.

Yesterday’s downpour in Georgetown resulted in a few areas being flooded in and around the city.

Streets in the districts of East Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt and West Ruimveldt were covered with water. Some of the residents in parts of East Ruimveldt that were flooded believe that the flooding after an entire day of rain could be attributed to blocked drains in the area.

One man stated that he however does not believe that it is caused by drains in the area but possibly a main drain being blocked…..

