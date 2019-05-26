Zeelugt miner severely injured in robbery needs blood

A 29-year-old miner is clinging to life at a city hospital, more than a month after he was brutally beaten and stabbed about his body during a robbery close to his Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo home.

Ron Rodrigues is presently warded at the Woodlands Hospital nursing a broken jaw, severe head injuries and multiple stab wounds including to his neck and face. His condition is listed as critical.

His father, Victor Rodrigues yesterday told the Sunday Stabroek that Ron has been hospitalised since the April 22nd attack. He was recently discharged but readmitted shortly after…..