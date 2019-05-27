No progress in investigation of 2018 Better Hope murder

One year has passed since Better Hope, East Coast Demerara resident, Daniel Nandlall, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant while sitting in his yard, and while his family remains hopeful for justice, they are dissatisfied with the police probe into the matter.

David Nandlall, the dead man’s brother, in a recent interview with Stabroek News, said that a lot of time has passed and there appears to be no progress in the case.

Despite this, he said relatives are keeping their fingers crossed that the killer will be apprehended soon and justice will be served.

Nandlall, of Lot 21 Lalchand Street, Better Hope, was shot on April 28, 2018 while sitting with relatives under his premises.

At the time of the incident, relatives had said Daniel had just returned home after dropping off his girlfriend…..