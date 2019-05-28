Gold Board defends dealer’s licence to Adolphus Mining

The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) yesterday defended the issuing of a dealer’s licence to Adolphus Mining Inc saying that a 2011 gold incident connected to it did not result in any charges or fines.

In a statement yesterday, the GGB said it had been drawn to its attention that there was an online news item in relation to the issuance of a dealer’s licence to Adolphus Mining, Inc. It did not cite the source of the information.

The GGB confirmed that a dealer’s licence was approved by the board for Adolphus Mining, Inc. for 2019. It said that Travis Chase is a director of said entity.

It added that in the instance of Adolphus Mining, Inc., the GGB management and directorate conducted the required due diligence which is done for all existing dealers, and any applicants for the issuance of a dealer’s licence…..