Guard critical after struck down at Vryheid’s Lust

A security guard attached to Air Services Limited (ASL) is currently in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was struck down on Saturday morning while on his way to work.

Ramlackhan Rup, 57, was rushed to the GPH on Saturday morning after he was hit from behind by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle to work. The vehicle was allegedly driven by a soldier

According to information gathered, the accident occurred at Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday around 5:15 am. Stabroek News was told that Ramlackhan of 346 8th Street, Martyrs Ville, Mon Repos along with 19-year-old Saif Khan of Success, ECD were riding their bicycles to work when they were hit from behind by the speeding car. ….