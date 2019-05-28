Tourism authority trains 48 at Moraikobai, Karasabai

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has completed two training sessions on Delivering Quality Service and First Aid & CPR to 25 residents of Moraikobai, Region Five and to 23 residents of Karasabai, Region 8.

A release yesterday from the GTA said that Deborah Clementson, its Training Officer, conducted three days of training in quality service to 13 participants in Moraikobai, while Davina Layne, its Manager of Training, Licensing & Operations, carried out three days of training in quality service to 11 persons in Karasabai.

The training programme, designed by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), is geared towards educating participants on the importance of tourism, understanding and respecting cultural differences, and the importance of delivering quality service to travellers. ….