Ahead of tourist arrivals GTA launches expansive training for service providers

Not widely known among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as a regional tourism haven Guyana, through its local Tourism Authority, has been seeking to position itself to draw greater international attention to what it has to offer once the menace of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes completely into the background.

Accordingly, the Guyana Tourism Authority’s (GTA’s) June 4 update on activity in the sector, seen by the Stabroek Business, asserts that local tourism is busy responding to the reality that “destination health and sanitation is the new norm and standard by which travel decisions are made.”

The update offers details of the steps which the Authority, working in collaboration with the National COVID-19 Task Force, has taken to ensure that the country’s tourism and hospitality sector not only remains “safely open” but also maintains its “top spot” as a sustainable tourism destination.