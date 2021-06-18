Rising food prices rivalling Covid-19 for global emergency attention

What is being reported as a marked across-the-board rise in food prices in Guyana over the past several weeks is being proffered by international news sources as a microcosm of a wider problem as CNN, earlier this month used the United Nations Food Price Index to report a nearly 40% year over year food price increase with last month reflecting the sharpest monthly rise in average food prices in more than a year.

External media reports on significant food price rises came swiftly behind unofficial reports that food prices had increased here, though there had been no official report from the government to that effect. In Trinidad and Tobago too, representatives of the food distribution sector confirmed that the twin-island republic was experiencing hikes in food prices.

While the CNN report focused, in large measure on food price rises in rich and middle income countries it appeared to play down food price rises in poor countries here in the western hemisphere and in Africa, where increased food prices spells crisis for poor families.