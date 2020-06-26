Tourism authority welcomes nine new tourist guides

As part of its strategy to improve its customer service and overall operations, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) recently added nine newly-licensed tourist guides to its ranks.

In a release yesterday, the GTA listed the guides, who were inducted this month, as: Delven Adams, Rovin Alvin, Bhagwandas Balkaran, Kenneth Butler, Quadad DeFreitas, Cain Edwards, Ruffino Davis Edwards, Johan Paul, and Vivian Smith.

Part of the stipulations for licensing included training in First Aid/CPR precautionary and emergency measures. Through this training, participants will be able to implement a coordinated response in emergency scenarios which will ultimately build confidence to respond to incidents where time is of the essence, significantly reducing the potential for fatalities. In addition to it being mandatory to improve their overall operations to ensure the health and safety of their guests, this training, the GTA says, is pivotal now more than ever.