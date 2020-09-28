Around 66% of tourism workers affected by fallout from COVID-19 – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that around 30% of those employed in the tourism sector have lost their jobs and another 36% had been furloughed or placed on unpaid leave as a result of the fallout from COVID-19.

In a message to mark World Tourism Day yesterday, Ali said: “The tourism sector continues to be one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. By April 2020, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) reported that the sector lost an estimated 46 percent of its total revenue over a six-month period in contrast to the revenue earned for the same period in 2019. In terms of employment, an estimated 30 percent of those employed in our tourism sector have lost their jobs, and an additional 36 percent had been furloughed or placed on unpaid leave”.

Notwithstanding this, he said that Guyanese are a resilient people and his Government is committed to supporting all stakeholders through a “very critical recovery process”. He said that the Guyana Tourism Authority continues with their marketing efforts to promote nature, adventure and eco-tourism both locally and internationally and with the support of the Private Sector, the government has no doubt that this will allow the sector to rebound with strengthened resolve and better results.