Zeelugt miner beaten in robbery now in stable condition

After more than a month of being in a critical condition, Ron Rodrigues, the miner who was brutally beaten and stabbed during the course of a robbery is currently in a stable condition at a city hospital after receiving blood donations.

The last Sunday Stabroek had reported an appeal by his father Victor Rodrigues for blood donors to come forward.

Ron Rodrigues, a 29-year-old miner was returning to his Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, home on April 22nd when three armed robbers attacked him. He was beaten up and sustained multiple stab wounds after which he was left in an unconscious state on the road…..