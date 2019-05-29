Guyana News

Accused found guilty of Linden bus driver’s murder

-sentencing awaits probation report

Kerry Cromwell

Convicted yesterday afternoon for the murder of Linden bus driver Elvin Lorrimer, Kerry Cromwell now awaits sentencing.

Following about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Cromwell guilty as charged for the March 21st, 2016 fatal shooting of Lorrimer.

Trial Judge Navindra Singh has, however, deferred sentencing until June 20th, to facilitate the presentation of a probation report, which was requested by defence attorney Stanley Moore.

Cromwell appeared visibly shocked and distressed by the announcement of the verdict by the jury foreman, as were his many relatives, who were moved to tears…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Convict charged with murdering drinking buddy

By

Guyanese woman dies in NY after setting self afire

By

City councillors raise doubt over number of sanitation workers

By

Comments

Trending