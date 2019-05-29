Accused found guilty of Linden bus driver’s murder

Convicted yesterday afternoon for the murder of Linden bus driver Elvin Lorrimer, Kerry Cromwell now awaits sentencing.

Following about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Cromwell guilty as charged for the March 21st, 2016 fatal shooting of Lorrimer.

Trial Judge Navindra Singh has, however, deferred sentencing until June 20th, to facilitate the presentation of a probation report, which was requested by defence attorney Stanley Moore.

Cromwell appeared visibly shocked and distressed by the announcement of the verdict by the jury foreman, as were his many relatives, who were moved to tears…..