City votes to reopen account for small loans to staff, others

The Mayor and Councillors of Georgetown yesterday voted to reopen a bank account for the City’s Social Development Committee so that staff and other community members can have access to small loans outside the “bureaucracy of the treasurer’s department”.

As yesterday’s statutory meeting began, Mayor Ubraj Narine enquired of Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Monroe why the committee was without an account. Harry-Monroe indicated that a “previous audit” found that the council had too many bank accounts and recommended that the committee’s account be closed.

Former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green disagreed with the statement and claimed that it was the Town Clerk Carol Sooba who came to this conclusion and closed the account “without good reason”….