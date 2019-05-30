Guyana News

Corriverton town council votes to suspend treasurer after monies unaccounted for

- still on the job despite decision taken

The Corriverton Town Council at its  last statutory meeting took a decision to send the council’s treasurer, Ronita Griffith, on administrative leave.

According to a statement issued by the Mayor, Winston Robert, the Corentyne council opted to make such a decision based on what they deemed was alleged “gross incompetence, misleading the council and failure to accurately account for an expenditure of $3.2 million.”  

Stabroek News was unable to contact the Treasurer for a comment.

The statement read, “As a direct result of the municipal treasurer actions, the council spent money that it never had in 2017/2018 and now finds itself in a deficit of $3.2 million for the year 2019. This will adversely affect the execution of projects and the delivery of services by the council.”….

