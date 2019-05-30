Ghana, Indonesia ambassadors accredited

President David Granger yesterday accepted Letters of Credence from Ghana’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia and Ambassador of Indonesia to Guyana, Julang Pujianto, and pledged government’s commitment to working closely with both countries to improve relations.

During the accreditation ceremony for Professor Busia, Granger announced that Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will visit Guyana from June 11-12.

“We are confident that this visit will result in practical measures aimed at enhancing relations and cooperation between our two states, particularly in the fields of agriculture, culture, energy, environment, investment, petroleum production, private sector cooperation, tourism and transportation,” the president said. Granger said that he met the Ghanaian president at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference last year and again earlier this year in Cuba. An invitation was extended to him to visit Guyana and it was accepted…..