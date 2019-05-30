Telecoms ministry web access training aims at persons with disabilities

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MOPT) recently spearheaded a web accessibility training programme to create public awareness of the disability-friendly features built into modern devices.

Train-the-Trainers ‘Internet 4 @all’, held under the theme, Internet Accessibility and Inclusivity, was aimed at persons living with disabilities. Apart from raising public awareness, the course participants were also tasked with designing other programmes that would make it easy for persons with disabilities to access and consume web content.

A release from the ministry related that the five-day programme, which ended on May 24, was the beginning of a five-week International Telecommu-nications Union (ITU) led Train-the-Trainers initiative. Over the next four weeks, the participants will continue to be engaged in tutoring online, following which they will be tested by the union, before qualifying for the ITU’s Creation and Remediation of Digital Content certificate…..