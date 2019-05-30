Guyana News

Two remanded over murder of North West miner

-body was found in latrine

From left to right: Leroy Mc Kintyre and Rayon Roberts

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison, after they were accused of murdering a miner whose body was discovered in a latrine at Tassawini Landing, North West District.

Leroy McIntyre, 31, and Rayon Roberts, 18, were read a charge which stated that between May 17 and May 22, at Tassawini, North West District, they murdered Darvin David.

Neither of the men was required to plead to the indictable charge read to them by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t mulling IDB help for communities hosting Venezuelans

By

Honduran sentenced to four years over US visa forgery, cocaine possession

By

Hot row: Shop owner charged with throwing pepper sauce on neighbour

By

Comments

Trending