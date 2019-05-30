Two remanded over murder of North West miner

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison, after they were accused of murdering a miner whose body was discovered in a latrine at Tassawini Landing, North West District.

Leroy McIntyre, 31, and Rayon Roberts, 18, were read a charge which stated that between May 17 and May 22, at Tassawini, North West District, they murdered Darvin David.

Neither of the men was required to plead to the indictable charge read to them by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus…..