Free UG education under consideration – PM

The possibility of a free University of Guyana education is being considered by government, Prime Minister (PM) Moses Nagamootoo announced to an Essequibo gathering during an outreach on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the engagement took place at the Aurora Secondary School located on the Essequibo Coast, where the PM noted to residents that youth development is critical for a nation’s progress, and that government is on a mission to ensure that young people are educated and their talents nurtured and developed.

“President David Granger and I are looking at the possibility of abolishing fees at the University of Guyana in our second term in office,” he disclosed…..