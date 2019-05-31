Guyana News

Gov’t continuing to work on improving public sector investment – Jordan

The government is working to improve its performance this year in the implementation of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, yesterday acknowledged that while there are challenges, government has found workable solutions to aid in the timely implementation of the PSIP. He noted that Government is investing and will continue to invest in areas that are most needed by citizens.

Speaking at the conclusion of a PSIP meeting of Ministers of Government, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries, held at the Baridi Benab and hosted by President David Granger and chaired by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, the Finance Minister said,….

